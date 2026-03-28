Legendary Punjab Congress Leader Lal Singh Passes Away

Veteran Congress leader and revered political figure in Punjab, Lal Singh, passed away on Saturday at the age of 84. His passing marks the end of an era for the Punjab Congress, where he was fondly referred to as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' for his towering influence and leadership.

According to family sources, Singh experienced breathing difficulties earlier in the day at his Chandigarh residence, leading him to be rushed to a private hospital in Mohali. Sadly, he could not be revived and breathed his last there. The prominent leader's political career spanned almost fifty years, during which he played crucial roles in various capacities, including finance minister and six-term MLA.

Singh's demise leaves a significant void in Punjab politics. His son, Kaka Rajinder Singh, has taken charge of the funeral arrangements and will be consulting with family and well-wishers for the final rites. The veteran leader's life and work continue to inspire many, reflecting a legacy of dedicated public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)