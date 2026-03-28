Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Cronyism in Airport Development
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the BJP-led government for prioritizing infrastructure projects that allegedly benefit select contractors. He highlighted that six out of seven newly inaugurated airports remained non-functional. Yadav accused the government of financial opportunism while deflecting blame back to allegations against his own party.
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Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of corruption and cronyism in infrastructure projects. The former chief minister pointed out that six out of seven newly opened airports were shut on the same day the Noida International Airport was commissioned.
Yadav shared a video highlighting non-operational airports like Chitrakoot, Azamgarh, and Kushinagar, criticizing the BJP's ambitious spending while cutting corners on functionality. He claimed that the government's primary aim is to award lucrative contracts to favored contractors rather than genuinely improve transportation facilities.
In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jabs during the Noida airport inauguration, Yadav suggested that the prime minister's remarks were indicative of a failing party resorting to desperate measures. The Uttar Pradesh government, however, defended its track record, asserting that 16 airports are operational with eight more in the pipeline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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