Assam CM Accuses Congress of Corruption in Job Allocations
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of corruption in government job allocations. He highlighted BJP's record of providing 1.65 lakh jobs and promised more if re-elected. Sarma criticized Congress' election promises, alleging they involve high bribes. The BJP aims for a third term in the upcoming Assam elections.
- Country:
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of widespread corruption in job allocations during its rule. Speaking at an election rally, Sarma claimed that under the BJP government, 1.65 lakh jobs have been provided, with promises of an additional two lakh jobs in the next tenure.
Sarma threw down a gauntlet to Congress, challenging leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Binanda Saikia to name any Congress Chief Minister who facilitated one lakh jobs without corruption. He derided Congress' slogan to create a 'new great Assam,' questioning how they plan to achieve it.
The Chief Minister further accused Congress of relying on Bangladeshi immigrants, who he claimed paid bribes to secure jobs under Congress' rule. The BJP, seeking a third consecutive term, is campaigning on promises of job creation and reclaiming lands occupied by immigrants.
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