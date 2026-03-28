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Mass Protests Erupt in London Against the Far Right

Thousands gathered in central London to protest against the far-right Reform UK party, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage. The 'March to Stop the Far Right,' supported by trade unions and civil society groups, drew around 30,000 demonstrators expressing opposition to anti-immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:39 IST
Mass Protests Erupt in London Against the Far Right
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In central London, tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets on Saturday to contest the far-right political movement, particularly targeting the Reform UK party. Spearheaded by Brexit advocate Nigel Farage, the party currently leads in opinion polls.

The large-scale demonstration, organized by the Together Alliance with backing from various trade unions and civil society groups, is considered one of the most significant in recent years, with police estimating around 30,000 participants.

Participants brandished placards denouncing Reform UK's anti-immigration policies and unfurled Iranian and pro-Palestinian flags. The march concluded near the British parliament building, with leaders like Zach Polanski of the Green Party, another rival of the Labour Party, joining the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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