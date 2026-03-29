Unveiling History: The Gyan Bharatam Manuscripts Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to contribute to the Gyan Bharatam Survey, an initiative focused on unearthing and safeguarding India's manuscript heritage.

In his regular radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi urged the public to share images of old manuscripts through the Gyan Bharatam App. The process ensures each submission undergoes verification to document the country's rich history.

Thousands of manuscripts have already been submitted, showcasing diverse scripts like Tai, Gurmukhi, and Tibetan. Modi emphasized the initiative's goal of fostering cultural awareness and community involvement across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)