Unveiling History: The Gyan Bharatam Manuscripts Initiative
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in the Gyan Bharatam Survey to uncover and preserve India's manuscript heritage. The initiative aims to collect information on ancient texts across the country via the Gyan Bharatam App, emphasizing public participation and documentation verification to protect these cultural treasures.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to contribute to the Gyan Bharatam Survey, an initiative focused on unearthing and safeguarding India's manuscript heritage.
In his regular radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi urged the public to share images of old manuscripts through the Gyan Bharatam App. The process ensures each submission undergoes verification to document the country's rich history.
Thousands of manuscripts have already been submitted, showcasing diverse scripts like Tai, Gurmukhi, and Tibetan. Modi emphasized the initiative's goal of fostering cultural awareness and community involvement across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhavpur Mela: Bridging India's Rich Cultural Heritage
Karnataka MLA Rejects IPL Tickets, Criticizes VIP Culture
Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 Extended Till April 5 Amid Record Footfall; Over 1,000 Artisans Showcasing Tribal Heritage
Abusing constitutional bodies like EC not part of Bengali culture; in no other state, SIR made such massive issue: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
Honoring Tribal Heritage: Vice President Pays Tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda