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Controversy Stirs in Kayamkulam: Accusations Fly Against LDF's U Prathibha

In Kayamkulam, a leader from the UDF has publicly criticized sitting MLA U. Prathibha, accusing her of using her eloquence and beauty in the election. The accuser, A. Irshad from the IUML, claims Prathibha has neglected her duties. He urges voters to support UDF's M. Liju instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:22 IST
Controversy Stirs in Kayamkulam: Accusations Fly Against LDF's U Prathibha
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A political storm has erupted in Kayamkulam as UDF leader A. Irshad criticizes the sitting MLA and LDF candidate, U. Prathibha, ahead of the upcoming April 9 polls.

Irshad alleges that Prathibha relies on her eloquence and beauty to secure a third term, rather than on achievements. He claims she has not effectively utilized public funds for constituency development.

The allegations aim to sway voters towards UDF candidate M. Liju, as Prathibha seeks re-election after victories in 2016 and 2021. The accusations continue to fuel the political battle in this contested seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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