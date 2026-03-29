Crackdown on Drug Peddling: Arrests and Heroin Seizures in Jammu and Udhampur

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Jammu and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir announced the arrests of four alleged drug peddlers on Sunday.

Mohi Sharma, Ankit Mahajan, and Ankit Bhat were intercepted in the Muthi area near Domana, leading to the recovery of 7.21 grams of heroin. Authorities also seized a private vehicle used in the operation.

Meanwhile, in Udhampur's Tikri area, Ishfaq Ahmed was arrested with 5.16 grams of heroin. Legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are underway as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)