Prison Suspensions Shake Up: Allegations Rock Parappana Agrahara

Three prison officials at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have been suspended following the alleged release of incriminating videos by inmates. The videos raised allegations against the Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar, claiming corruption and misconduct within the prison. Inmates accused senior officials of facilitating mobile phone access.

The Director General denied these allegations, stating that the videos were circulated to discredit prison authorities. The officials, including Niranjan Kamath, Hanumantappa Hadpad, and Shivanand Karlabatti, face suspension for negligence. The prison department has initiated actions against the jailer on duty during the video's recording.

A police complaint has been filed against the prisoners involved, and parts of the prison discovered to have mobile signals are being addressed. The department stressed that efforts to reform prison services will persist despite attempts to destabilize the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)