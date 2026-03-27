Suspension in Spotlight: Poll Panel Cracks Down in West Bengal

The Election Commission (EC) has taken an unprecedented step this poll season by suspending Avijit Paul, Inspector-in-Charge of Basanti Police Station in West Bengal, as per its Friday notice.

The action follows what the EC terms 'serious negligence and dereliction of duty' after Paul failed to manage a clash between BJP and TMC supporters.

With departmental proceedings underway, the EC demands a new officer in charge and an immediate compliance report, citing inadequate security despite Central Armed Police Force availability.