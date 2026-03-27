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Suspension in Spotlight: Poll Panel Cracks Down in West Bengal

The Election Commission has suspended Inspector Avijit Paul of Basanti Police Station in West Bengal for negligence during BJP-TMC clashes. Despite prior warnings, Paul failed to deploy adequate security forces. Departmental proceedings have been initiated, and the EC seeks a compliance report following his replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:34 IST
Suspension in Spotlight: Poll Panel Cracks Down in West Bengal
suspension
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has taken an unprecedented step this poll season by suspending Avijit Paul, Inspector-in-Charge of Basanti Police Station in West Bengal, as per its Friday notice.

The action follows what the EC terms 'serious negligence and dereliction of duty' after Paul failed to manage a clash between BJP and TMC supporters.

With departmental proceedings underway, the EC demands a new officer in charge and an immediate compliance report, citing inadequate security despite Central Armed Police Force availability.

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