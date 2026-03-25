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FTSE 100 Surges Amid US-Iran Diplomatic Efforts

The FTSE 100 index witnessed gains as investors anticipated a de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict. Despite rising inflation pressures, positivity emerged due to hikes in mining stocks and bank shares. The Bank of England predicts inflation may rise, influenced by ongoing Middle Eastern tensions affecting oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:22 IST
FTSE 100 Surges Amid US-Iran Diplomatic Efforts
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The FTSE 100 closed higher on Wednesday, reflecting investor optimism about potential diplomatic progress to ease the US-Iran conflict.

Market sentiment remained cautiously positive despite rising inflation, with gains across mining and banking stocks offsetting broader economic concerns.

The Bank of England warned of potential inflation hikes, foreseeing further pressures from Middle East tensions affecting oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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