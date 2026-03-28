Diplomatic Efforts Intensify: Pakistan Hosts Key West Asia Peace Talks

Pakistan is set to become the epicenter of crucial diplomatic discussions as it hosts the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye. These high-level meetings aim to address tensions in West Asia, with a strong focus on the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Invited by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the visiting ministers will engage in in-depth talks. The meetings underscore Pakistan's commitment to bolstering its diplomatic relations with 'brotherly countries' and advancing peace efforts in the region.

The change in venue, originally planned for Turkiye, reflects Dar's engagement priorities. Despite some uncertainties regarding direct negotiations with Iran, Pakistan's active engagement in dialogues underscores its role in mediating peace and stability in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)