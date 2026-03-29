Modi Vows to Safeguard Gulf Indians Amidst West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive NDA rally, assured that the Indian government is diligently working to protect citizens in the Gulf amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict. He stressed the nation's top priority is the safety of its people living and working in conflict-hit regions.

Highlighting continuous diplomatic efforts, Modi revealed his ongoing communications with world leaders to prioritize Indian safety. He assured that Indian embassies are operating tirelessly, aiming to avoid any hardships for citizens abroad. Modi also criticized the Congress for alleged dangerous remarks that could jeopardize Indians' safety for political gains.

In response to criticisms from Congress leaders, Modi reaffirmed the BJP-NDA government's commitment to protecting the interests of Indians living overseas. He accused the Congress of endangering nearly one crore Indians living in the Gulf, stating that such political maneuvers are unacceptable during sensitive international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)