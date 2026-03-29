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NUPPL Ignites Coal Production in Jharkhand: A Boost to India's Energy Security

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited has begun coal production at Pachwara South in Jharkhand, enhancing domestic energy supply. This will fuel a 3x660 MW thermal plant in Uttar Pradesh. The block holds reserves of 264.84 million tonnes, catering to India's surging power needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:36 IST
NUPPL Ignites Coal Production in Jharkhand: A Boost to India's Energy Security
  • Country:
  • India

The Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL), a collaboration between NLC India Ltd and UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, has launched coal production from its Pachwara South block in Jharkhand. This venture marks a significant step in boosting India's self-reliance in energy production, essential amid increasing power demands.

According to a filing with the BSE, the coal production commenced following overburden removal, initiated on December 19, 2025, with the first coal materials extracted on March 29, 2026. NUPPL, established to create coal-based thermal power plants, will leverage this new coal supply to energize its Ghatampur thermal power plant located in Uttar Pradesh.

The Pachwara South coal block, positioned in Dumka district, Jharkhand, was assigned to NUPPL by the coal ministry. Thorough exploration through drilling revealed an impressive extractable reserve of 264.84 million tonnes, featuring a mining potential of 9 million tonnes per year, with an average coal quality rated at G10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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