Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Blasts BJP in West Bengal Political Storm

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'chargesheet' against her administration, called for him to be chargesheeted for past deeds. She defended her injury during the 2021 polls and slammed BJP's alleged plans to disrupt TMC's welfare schemes and democratic process in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purulia | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:18 IST
Mamata Banerjee Blasts BJP in West Bengal Political Storm
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce political exchange, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retaliated against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'chargesheet' targeting her government. Banerjee accused Shah of past wrongdoings warranting a chargesheet, turning the focus onto his political history while safeguarding her administration's policies.

Addressing a rally, Banerjee pointed out Shah's controversial remarks about her 2021 Assembly election injuries. She demanded transparency about the incident amid veiled implications of foul play by political opponents, escalating the ongoing political tension.

Banerjee warned that BJP's governance would discontinue key welfare projects like the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme. Amidst accusations of inciting violence and demographic manipulations, she rallied support for her leadership, vowing to protect West Bengal from alleged democratic disruptions and economic mismanagement.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Complaint

Mumbai Court Orders Action Against Former Top Cops for Ignoring Fraud Compla...

 India
2
Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack

Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack

 Global
3
DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Development

DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Dev...

 India
4
DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026