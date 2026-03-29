Mamata Banerjee Blasts BJP in West Bengal Political Storm
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'chargesheet' against her administration, called for him to be chargesheeted for past deeds. She defended her injury during the 2021 polls and slammed BJP's alleged plans to disrupt TMC's welfare schemes and democratic process in Bengal.
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In a fierce political exchange, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee retaliated against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'chargesheet' targeting her government. Banerjee accused Shah of past wrongdoings warranting a chargesheet, turning the focus onto his political history while safeguarding her administration's policies.
Addressing a rally, Banerjee pointed out Shah's controversial remarks about her 2021 Assembly election injuries. She demanded transparency about the incident amid veiled implications of foul play by political opponents, escalating the ongoing political tension.
Banerjee warned that BJP's governance would discontinue key welfare projects like the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme. Amidst accusations of inciting violence and demographic manipulations, she rallied support for her leadership, vowing to protect West Bengal from alleged democratic disruptions and economic mismanagement.
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