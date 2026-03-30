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Moldova's Power Struggle: Energy State of Emergency Sparks Political Debate

Moldovan opposition parties demanded answers from the government after a 60-day energy state of emergency was imposed following a damaged power line. The government blamed Russian attacks in Ukraine. The state of emergency, which simplifies decision-making, faced opposition from pro-Russia parties seeking its repeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 02:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 02:22 IST
Moldova's Power Struggle: Energy State of Emergency Sparks Political Debate

Moldova's political landscape is heating up as opposition parties demand explanations for a recently imposed 60-day energy state of emergency.

The pro-European government cited Russian attacks on Ukraine as the cause of a damaged power line crucial for the nation's electricity needs. The line, accounting for up to 70% of Moldova's energy, has been restored, yet political unrest persists.

Critics, including leaders from pro-Russia parties, argue the emergency was unnecessary, demanding transparency on how the government utilized its extended powers. Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu defended the decision, emphasizing the urgency due to ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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