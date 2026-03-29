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BJP's Expanding Influence: A New Era in Indian Politics

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserts the BJP-led NDA's expanding influence in India, crediting its transparent governance and developmental focus, especially in the Northeast. He forecasts BJP's victory in upcoming elections across various states, emphasizing Modi's leadership and criticizing opposition parties for lacking discipline and adherence to national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:22 IST
BJP's Expanding Influence: A New Era in Indian Politics
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The BJP-led NDA is broadening its reach across India, claims Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, as voters opt for transparent governance. Saha predicts BJP's electoral success in Assam, West Bengal, and Kerala, attributing it to improved conditions in the Northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Highlighting the transformation in the Northeastern states, Saha underscored the eradication of militancy and enhanced development. He urged voters to support BJP candidates, pointing out the party's governance model's impact on the nation's financial health and security.

Criticizing opposition parties, Saha described Congress as undisciplined and accused the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of replicating the Left party's shortcomings. He expressed confidence in the NDA's ability to form governments in several states amidst what he deems failing opposition regimes.

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