Palaniswami Slams DMK's Poll Promise, Accuses It of Commission Tactics

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched a scathing attack on DMK's election promise of an Rs 8,000 coupon for women, alleging it is a ploy for commission gains.

Speaking at a campaign rally, Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK government of prioritizing alleged corruption over public welfare. He criticized the scheme, asserting that recipients are pressured to purchase specific brands linked to the DMK.

Palaniswami also highlighted AIADMK's welfare initiatives, including increased entitlement amounts and subsidies, while alleging that DMK has failed to honor previous election promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)