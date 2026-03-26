The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

Delhi's political scene is abuzz as PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh spearheads an attack against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Singh, on Thursday, unveiled a video titled 'Dhurandhar 3,' spotlighting the lavish renovations of Kejriwal's former official residence, controversially referred to as the 'Sheesh Mahal.'

The video, shared on X, captures Singh's detailed tour of the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, listing luxury elements such as a jacuzzi, chandelier, and automatic sliding doors, which cumulatively cost an estimated Rs 80 crore. Singh linked the home's opulence to Kejriwal, likening him to "Delhi's Rehman Dakait," a reference to a Pakistani gangster in the film 'Dhurandhar.'

As the BJP capitalized on these allegations during the 2025 Delhi assembly polls, the AAP countered, reminding the public that every detail of the residence was public while the Prime Minister's residence remains undisclosed. The issue of the 'Sheesh Mahal' has ignited significant political debate and played a pivotal role in the BJP's election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)