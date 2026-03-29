BJP Criticizes TMC Government for Supporting Infiltrators in West Bengal
Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi supports Amit Shah's accusations against the TMC government for harboring infiltrators in West Bengal. He predicts electoral repercussions for Mamata Banerjee and anticipates a BJP victory in the state elections. The focus is on border security and alleged misuse of resources by infiltrators.
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Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi expressed strong support for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal is providing refuge to infiltrators.
Saraogi accused the state government, led by Mamata Banerjee, of offering protection to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, allegedly at the expense of local resources. He confidently predicted electoral backlash against the TMC, asserting that the BJP would capture state power in the upcoming elections.
Additionally, Shah criticized the TMC for not cooperating with the Centre's efforts to install border fencing, which he suggests results in increased infiltration and insecurity. Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal also echoed these concerns, emphasizing the geographical vulnerabilities of West Bengal's border with Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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