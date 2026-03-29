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Amit Shah Vows to Make Assam Infiltrator-Free in 5 Years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at a poll rally, declared that while the BJP halted infiltration in Assam, the task is incomplete until every illegal immigrant is expelled. He criticized Congress for allegedly protecting infiltrators and highlighted BJP efforts towards Assam’s development and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:03 IST
Amit Shah Vows to Make Assam Infiltrator-Free in 5 Years
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a bold promise ahead of the Assam assembly elections, asserting the BJP's success in halting infiltration over the past decade while emphasizing a new goal—expelling illegal immigrants within five years.

Addressing a rally in Dhekiajuli, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of opposing efforts to revise electoral rolls, in an alleged attempt to protect infiltrators. He also charged Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi with having a similar stance.

Shah highlighted the Himanta Biswa Sarma government's achievements, including reclaiming acres of encroached land and establishing peace. He expressed the need for BJP's reelection to continue Assam's development and maintain peace and security in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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