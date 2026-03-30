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Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Revival of J&K Assembly's Authority

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president and former chief minister, has urged for collaborative efforts to restore the strength and dignity of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Her call came after observing the Assembly proceedings for the first time since her government fell in 2018. Mufti emphasized the importance of collective government and opposition efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:15 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Revival of J&K Assembly's Authority
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called for joint efforts between the government and opposition to revive the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Her appeal came as she attended the Assembly's proceedings for the first time since the fall of her BJP-supported government in 2018.

Mufti stressed the need for cooperation, stating that both her People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling National Conference have a shared responsibility in restoring the Assembly's authority, which she claims has diminished since 2019 when the Centre revoked J&K's special status.

The PDP president also addressed socio-economic concerns, urging the government to address the grievances of daily wage workers as a humanitarian issue. In international matters, she expressed support for Iran in the West Asia crisis, criticizing the perceived reluctance of other nations' soldiers to engage.

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