TMC MLA Debashis Kumar Summoned by ED Amidst Land-Grab Controversy
TMC legislator Debashis Kumar, a candidate in West Bengal's Rashbehari constituency, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged land-grabbing in South Kolkata. This development comes amid accusations of political harassment by the BJP, as elections approach in West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to TMC MLA and candidate Debashis Kumar for questioning in a land-grabbing case. Kumar, representing Rashbehari constituency, is under scrutiny as the ED probes allegations against a construction company accused of unlawfully occupying land in South Kolkata.
The ED claims the construction firm illegally acquired land with assistance from the municipal corporation. This issue arises amidst the backdrop of the West Bengal assembly elections, where the tension between ruling TMC and BJP is intensifying.
TMC's Kunal Ghosh alleged that BJP is manipulating central agencies like the ED to intimidate voters, as party friction heightens. The contentious political climate is unfolding as West Bengal prepares for its elections, with the Trinamool Congress and BJP set for another fierce contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Refutes Allegations of Disrespect Towards Biju Patnaik
High-Stakes Battle in Bagalkote: Congress vs. BJP
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics in Purulia
'Our leader Stalin says election is fight between TN and Delhi, BJP must not be allowed,' says Udhayanidhi at DMK rally in Kanchi.
Mamata Banerjee's Bold Bid for Delhi: A TMC Surge Against BJP