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Rahul Gandhi Criticizes FCRA Amendments, Promises Price Stability for Rubber Farmers

Rahul Gandhi criticized the FCRA amendments, suggesting they favor the RSS for foreign funds while excluding other organizations. He highlighted the BJP's alleged bias and promised that Congress will prioritize farmers' welfare by stabilizing rubber prices. The speech was delivered in Kottayam, a district with significant rubber farming interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes FCRA Amendments, Promises Price Stability for Rubber Farmers
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery speech in Kottayam district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took aim at the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), alleging they primarily benefit the RSS by allowing it sole access to foreign funds, sidelining other organizations. This move has stirred concerns among the region's large Christian community.

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani of manipulating foreign financial channels to benefit the RSS. Highlighting his commitment to farmers, Gandhi promised that the Congress party would ensure rubber price stability if elected, countering what he described as the LDF's failure to meet its promises.

Recognizing Kottayam's historical significance in rubber farming, Gandhi assured local farmers that a Congress-led government would initially set rubber prices at Rs 250 per kg, with plans to increase them to Rs 300. He also paid tribute to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, reflecting on his legacy in the Puthuppally constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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