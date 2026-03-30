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Congress Raises Questions Over Assam CM's Wealth Surge

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has raised concerns over the significant increase in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's family wealth, primarily attributed to his wife's assets. While criticizing Sarma for prioritizing personal wealth over state issues such as unemployment, she has called for accountability ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:51 IST
Congress Raises Questions Over Assam CM's Wealth Surge
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In a press briefing on Monday, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate scrutinized the remarkable rise in the family wealth of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, particularly driven by his wife's diverse asset portfolio. Shrinate questioned the CM's focus on personal financial gains rather than pressing state issues.

Using data from Sarma's election affidavits, Shrinate highlighted that from 2016 to 2026, Sarma's personal and familial assets witnessed a substantial increase. However, the Chief Minister's personal wealth showed negligible growth in immovable assets, raising questions about political responsibility versus asset ownership.

Amid allegations of corruption and unemployment, Shrinate noted the need for explanations regarding the family's wealth trajectory. She criticized BJP's online image craftiness and emphasized the importance of social media for factual communication with the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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