Congress Claims 'Systematic Silencing' in Parliament Amid Naxalism Debate

In a heated session of Parliament, Congress MP Manickam Tagore vehemently accused the government of stifling opposition voices, especially during crucial debates such as the one on Naxalism. Tagore charged that Congress representatives were deliberately denied the opportunity to counter Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks.

Tagore's allegations were echoed by fellow Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who criticized the government of orchestrating political agendas, especially with upcoming elections in Kerala and West Bengal. However, BJP stalwarts, including MP Kangana Ranaut, robustly defended the government's achievements in combating Naxalism, claiming it had achieved what Congress could not in decades.

As the debate raged on, BJP's Rekha Sharma hailed the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism, while spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted Congress for prioritizing politics over national interest during discussions on left-wing extremism. Amit Shah reiterated the government's success, asserting that Naxalism has been nearly eradicated in key regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)