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Amit Shah's 90-Minute Miracle in Lok Sabha

The Congress criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for his lengthy speech in the Lok Sabha, where he avoided using his usual offensive word. Shah declared India free from Naxal influence, accusing the Congress of inaction against Maoist violence and claiming historical support for Naxals by former leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:44 IST
Amit Shah's 90-Minute Miracle in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah
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  • India

The Congress has taken a jab at Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting his lengthy speech in the Lok Sabha, which managed to avoid his commonly used abusive term. This comment follows Shah's declaration that India is now free of Naxal influence, with the core Maoist structure largely dismantled.

The Congress wasn't spared in Shah's tirade, as he accused the party of historical negligence in addressing Maoist violence. Shah alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had frequently been seen with Naxal sympathizers and accused the party of doing ''nothing'' to curtail the extremism.

Shah also claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi accepted Naxal support in the 1970s, suggesting a longstanding implicit alliance. As the debate concluded, opposition members demanded an apology from Shah for his remarks, amid protest and sloganeering. Shah declared the Modi government's success in creating a 'Naxal-free India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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