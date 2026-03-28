Election Controversy: Allegations of Bias in Kerala

In a startling development, BJP Kerala general secretary S Suresh has leveled serious allegations against Election Commission officials, including the state's Chief Electoral Officer, of colluding with the ruling government and CPI(M) to taint the fairness of upcoming elections.

His claims gained traction following an incident where a document from the Election Commission, distributed to political parties, was found bearing a BJP seal. This discovery resulted in the suspension of an officer, identified as Jaisal B Aziz, who allegedly has connections with various unions and organizations tied to the secretariat.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, labeled the incident a clerical mistake and swiftly suspended the involved official. However, tensions remain high, as the situation unfolds with no immediate comments from the CEO or CPI(M) amidst the building controversy. Elections are set for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)