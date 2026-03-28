Left Menu

Election Controversy: Allegations of Bias in Kerala

BJP Kerala's general secretary, S Suresh, has accused Election Commission officials of collaborating with the state government and CPI(M) to compromise electoral integrity. The controversy arose when a BJP seal was found on an Election Commission document, leading to an official's suspension. Suresh called it a strategy to hinder fair elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:47 IST
Election Controversy: Allegations of Bias in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, BJP Kerala general secretary S Suresh has leveled serious allegations against Election Commission officials, including the state's Chief Electoral Officer, of colluding with the ruling government and CPI(M) to taint the fairness of upcoming elections.

His claims gained traction following an incident where a document from the Election Commission, distributed to political parties, was found bearing a BJP seal. This discovery resulted in the suspension of an officer, identified as Jaisal B Aziz, who allegedly has connections with various unions and organizations tied to the secretariat.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, labeled the incident a clerical mistake and swiftly suspended the involved official. However, tensions remain high, as the situation unfolds with no immediate comments from the CEO or CPI(M) amidst the building controversy. Elections are set for April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Indore: Young Life Lost in Car Fire

Tragedy in Indore: Young Life Lost in Car Fire

 India
2
EU and US Forge Positive Trade Talks

EU and US Forge Positive Trade Talks

 Switzerland
3
Accidental Discharge: Policeman Injured in Shopian

Accidental Discharge: Policeman Injured in Shopian

 India
4
Epic Showdown: India's BGMI Lan Championship Initiates in Chennai

Epic Showdown: India's BGMI Lan Championship Initiates in Chennai

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026