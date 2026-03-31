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Iran Intensifies Crackdown Amid U.S. and Israel Conflict

Iranian judiciary has intensified its legal measures against those accused of espionage or aiding hostile states, threatening death penalties and asset confiscations. The crackdown comes amid ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, leading to thousands of arrests and indictments for various activities ranging from filming sensitive sites to media cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:53 IST
Iran Intensifies Crackdown Amid U.S. and Israel Conflict
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  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has ramped up its legal actions against individuals accused of spying or aiding enemy states, with new measures including the death penalty and asset confiscation. This development comes amid ongoing hostilities involving the U.S. and Israel.

The Iranian judiciary has arrested over a thousand people in the past month. These arrests are linked to activities such as recording sensitive locations and sharing anti-government content online. The conflict has spread across the region, impacting global energy supplies and economic stability.

Legislation passed last year applies to a range of activities considered supportive of hostile entities, notably the U.S. and Israel. Iranian officials emphasized strict enforcement, with no leniency for those instilling fear via misinformation. About 200 indictments have been issued, and authorities are actively identifying and seizing related assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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