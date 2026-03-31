Andhra Pradesh Sets Sights on Becoming Global Quantum Computing Powerhouse by 2030

In a strategic move to elevate Andhra Pradesh's status in the tech world, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alongside key officials, convened a roundtable to chart an ambitious course for quantum computing development in the state.

The roundtable concluded with an action plan to position Andhra Pradesh as one of the top five global hubs for quantum computing by the year 2030. This plan involves manufacturing components in the Amaravati Quantum Valley and bolstering infrastructure to support the sector's growth.

Efforts will focus on establishing a 'Made in Amaravati' initiative to promote local manufacturing and innovation. The state is already paving its path in quantum technology, highlighted by a pioneering policy dedicated to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)