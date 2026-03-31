Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Sets Sights on Becoming Global Quantum Computing Powerhouse by 2030

Andhra Pradesh aims to be a leading global quantum computing hub by 2030, as per a roundtable led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The action plan entails developing quantum computing components and technology, promoting local manufacturing, and fostering research and innovation in Amaravati Quantum Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:28 IST
Andhra Pradesh Sets Sights on Becoming Global Quantum Computing Powerhouse by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to elevate Andhra Pradesh's status in the tech world, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alongside key officials, convened a roundtable to chart an ambitious course for quantum computing development in the state.

The roundtable concluded with an action plan to position Andhra Pradesh as one of the top five global hubs for quantum computing by the year 2030. This plan involves manufacturing components in the Amaravati Quantum Valley and bolstering infrastructure to support the sector's growth.

Efforts will focus on establishing a 'Made in Amaravati' initiative to promote local manufacturing and innovation. The state is already paving its path in quantum technology, highlighted by a pioneering policy dedicated to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Echoes of Bucha: Remembering the Tragedy

Echoes of Bucha: Remembering the Tragedy

 Ukraine
2
Celebrating Excellence: IIM Bangalore Hosts 51st Convocation Ceremony

Celebrating Excellence: IIM Bangalore Hosts 51st Convocation Ceremony

 Global
3
EU Challenges Slovakia's Diesel Sales Restrictions

EU Challenges Slovakia's Diesel Sales Restrictions

 Belgium
4
India's Air Quality Crisis: Monitoring Gaps and Challenges

India's Air Quality Crisis: Monitoring Gaps and Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026