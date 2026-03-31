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Zetwerk Gears Up for Major IPO with Confidential Filing

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has initiated a confidential filing for its IPO with Sebi, aiming to raise Rs 4,000-5,000 crore. The IPO will include a fresh equity issue and OFS by existing stakeholders. Zetwerk connects industrial demand with suppliers across sectors like energy and electronics, using its proprietary software, Zetwerk OS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:33 IST
Zetwerk Gears Up for Major IPO with Confidential Filing
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Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses is preparing for a significant initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore through a confidential filing with Sebi.

This strategic move, involving a fresh equity issue and an offer for sale by existing stakeholders, will allow Zetwerk to fine-tune its plans in response to market conditions before making them public.

Zetwerk is a technology-driven platform linking industrial demand with a network of suppliers, leveraging its proprietary software, Zetwerk OS, to optimize operations across sectors such as energy and electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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