Zetwerk Gears Up for Major IPO with Confidential Filing

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses is preparing for a significant initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore through a confidential filing with Sebi.

This strategic move, involving a fresh equity issue and an offer for sale by existing stakeholders, will allow Zetwerk to fine-tune its plans in response to market conditions before making them public.

Zetwerk is a technology-driven platform linking industrial demand with a network of suppliers, leveraging its proprietary software, Zetwerk OS, to optimize operations across sectors such as energy and electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)