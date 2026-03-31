Left Menu

IndiGo announces appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:33 IST
IndiGo announces appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO.

IndiGo announces appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin's Tepid Response to Easter Energy Truce Proposal

Kremlin's Tepid Response to Easter Energy Truce Proposal

 Russia
2
Uchral Nyam-Osor: Mongolia's New Prime Minister and Hope for Stability

Uchral Nyam-Osor: Mongolia's New Prime Minister and Hope for Stability

 Mongolia
3
Breaking Down the Pink Card Controversy: Debunking Myths and Ensuring Mobility for Women

Breaking Down the Pink Card Controversy: Debunking Myths and Ensuring Mobili...

 India
4
BJP Unveils Ambitious Agenda for Kerala's Growth Amid Political Rivalries

BJP Unveils Ambitious Agenda for Kerala's Growth Amid Political Rivalries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026