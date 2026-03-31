IndiGo announces appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:33 IST
IndiGo announces appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- IndiGo
- William Walsh
- aviation
- CEO
- appointment
- British Airways
- leadership
- growth
- airline
- industry
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