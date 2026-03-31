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Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Roll Tampering in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate electoral rolls by including illegal voters from NDA-ruled states to gain an advantage in the upcoming elections. She alleged these voters would be transported into Bengal to influence results in favor of the saffron party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:15 IST
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Roll Tampering in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to illegally alter voter demographics in the state. She claims that the BJP is importing voters from NDA-ruled states like Bihar and Rajasthan to bolster their election results.

During an election rally in Chandrakona, Banerjee warned that the BJP's strategy includes leveraging railways to bring in these 'outstation voters', thereby changing the electorate's outcome. She emphasized that her plea to voters is to overlook individual TMC candidates and instead view her as the sole contender across all assembly segments.

Banerjee asserted that the BJP is collaborating with the Election Commission to unjustly remove women and minority voters from rolls under the guise of electoral revision. She urged a collective resistance to these actions, promising to safeguard citizens' rights and resist any plans to implement the NRC or curb dietary freedoms in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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