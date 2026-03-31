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Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening Ties Amid West Asia Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a dialogue with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel. They discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia and explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes restraint, de-escalation, and diplomacy to resolve regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:54 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening Ties Amid West Asia Tensions
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In a strategic diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel to deliberate over the tense situation in West Asia.

Both leaders stressed the necessity of enhancing bilateral cooperation amid growing regional tensions. Jaishankar's proactive engagement illustrates India's focus on strengthening international alliances.

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its call for restraint, de-escalation, and diplomacy in resolving the ongoing conflict, underscoring India's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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