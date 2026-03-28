Strengthening Bonds: China and Nepal's Renewed Bilateral Cooperation

On Saturday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended his felicitations to Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, popularly known as 'Balen'.

He emphasized enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The Rastriya Swatantra Party leader, sworn in by President Ram Chandra Paudel, received Li's assurance for stronger ties.

As Nepal renews its commitment to diplomatic relations, China pledges continued support, focusing on good governance, independence, and strategic partnership, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi acknowledges shared historical bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)