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Strengthening Bonds: China and Nepal's Renewed Bilateral Cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang congratulates Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Balendra Shah 'Balen' and expresses China's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Nepal. This collaboration is expected to enhance good governance and uphold independence, as part of the China-Nepal strategic partnership supported by historical bonds and mutual cooperation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:57 IST
Strengthening Bonds: China and Nepal's Renewed Bilateral Cooperation
Balen
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On Saturday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended his felicitations to Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, popularly known as 'Balen'.

He emphasized enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The Rastriya Swatantra Party leader, sworn in by President Ram Chandra Paudel, received Li's assurance for stronger ties.

As Nepal renews its commitment to diplomatic relations, China pledges continued support, focusing on good governance, independence, and strategic partnership, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi acknowledges shared historical bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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