VPP's Batskhem Myrboh to Contest Shillong By-Election
The opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) has announced Batskhem Myrboh as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is vacant due to the passing of MP Ricky AJ Syngkon. The party aims for a strong victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:32 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) selected Batskhem Myrboh as its candidate for the by-election in the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency.
This decision stems from the unfortunate passing of the sitting MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon, on February 19, leaving the seat vacant.
The VPP's State Executive Committee underscored the importance of unity among its members to secure a decisive win for Myrboh, despite the Election Commission not yet announcing the bypoll date.
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