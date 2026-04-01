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Trump Takes Birthright Citizenship Battle to Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will likely attend the Supreme Court case on his directive to limit birthright citizenship. This directive, part of his immigration crackdown, was blocked by a lower court for violating the 14th Amendment. The case addresses whether children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents qualify for citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:21 IST
Trump Takes Birthright Citizenship Battle to Supreme Court
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Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his intention to attend a Supreme Court hearing regarding his controversial directive on birthright citizenship. Trump, whose policy aims to change the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment, was quoted saying, "I think so," when asked if he would be present in court on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is set to consider the legality of Trump's directive, which was blocked by a lower court. The policy seeks to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. if neither parent holds citizenship or permanent residency, a move that has sparked considerable debate and legal challenges.

The case highlights a significant endeavor by Trump to reshape immigration policy, challenging age-old constitutional interpretations. The Court's decision could redefine citizenship criteria, echoing legal and social ramifications across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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