Trump Takes Birthright Citizenship Battle to Supreme Court

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his intention to attend a Supreme Court hearing regarding his controversial directive on birthright citizenship. Trump, whose policy aims to change the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment, was quoted saying, "I think so," when asked if he would be present in court on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is set to consider the legality of Trump's directive, which was blocked by a lower court. The policy seeks to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. if neither parent holds citizenship or permanent residency, a move that has sparked considerable debate and legal challenges.

The case highlights a significant endeavor by Trump to reshape immigration policy, challenging age-old constitutional interpretations. The Court's decision could redefine citizenship criteria, echoing legal and social ramifications across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)