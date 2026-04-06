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Prominent Tamil Nadu Leaders File Nominations for April 23 Assembly Election

AIADMK and BJP leaders filed their nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, with over 7,000 candidates, including independents, participating. After the scrutiny and withdrawal process, the final list will be published. Major leaders and parties are strategically aligning to influence the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:33 IST
Prominent Tamil Nadu Leaders File Nominations for April 23 Assembly Election
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In a significant move ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, various political leaders, including AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and multiple BJP stalwarts, showcased their readiness by submitting nomination papers. This marks the last day for such submissions as parties finalize their strategies.

With over 7,000 candidates vying for 234 seats, including a notable number of independents, competition is intense. The nomination process commenced on March 30, and now, after comprehensive scrutiny on April 7 and a withdrawal opportunity until April 9, the Election Commission will release the final list of candidates.

Prominent figures and parties are actively engaging in alliances. Notably, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan opted out, endorsing DMK ally Jothimani, while Kamal Haasan's party extended support to the DMK-led coalition. Observers are keenly watching as strategic political maneuvers unfold in Tamil Nadu's dynamic electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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