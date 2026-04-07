Massive Electoral Roll Deletion in West Bengal: Impact on Upcoming Assembly Elections

In a sweeping overhaul of West Bengal's electoral rolls, almost 91 lakh voters have been removed post a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to the Election Commission. This figure accounts for over 11.85% of the state's voter base, which was originally 7.66 crore.

The most significant deletions occurred in districts like Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, and Malda, which house significant communities under scrutiny. This has sparked worry about the influence these removals could have on the impending West Bengal assembly elections.

With voter rolls 'frozen' before April's elections, any changes now depend on further Supreme Court directives. As the state gears up for polls, the exercise underscores the importance of accurate and accountable electorates in democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)