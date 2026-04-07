Karnataka Lokayukta Cracks Down on Disproportionate Assets

Karnataka Lokayukta officers executed simultaneous raids on eight government officials across the state on Tuesday, targeting those allegedly involved in disproportionate assets cases, according to officials.

Sources from the Lokayukta indicated the raids took place early in the morning at both the homes and offices of officials serving in various departments and districts, including Kodagu, Bidar, and Mysuru.

Among those targeted were I K Puttaswamy, an Assistant Executive Engineer at Harangi Dam sub-division in Kodagu district, and Suresh K L, a retired Finance Controller at KVAFSU in Bidar. The operation also encompassed searches of officials in Ballari, Mysuru, Chitradurga, Mangaluru, and Shivamogga as the initiative aimed to uncover and address corruption.