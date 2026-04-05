Assam's Call for Change: A New Dawn in Bongaigaon

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Congress leader, on Sunday, rallied against the incumbent BJP government in Assam, defining the forthcoming elections as a crucial vote against policies of polarisation and intimidation.

Addressing voters in Bongaigaon, Kumar expressed confidence that the electorate is ready to shift from the status quo maintained by Asom Gana Parishad's long-held sway in the region for over 40 years.

Kumar criticized the BJP regime for failing to uplift the state's communities, highlighting missed promises, economic decline, and lack of justice for iconic figures such as Zubeen Garg.

(With inputs from agencies.)