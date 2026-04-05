Assam's Call for Change: A New Dawn in Bongaigaon
Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress leader, urged Assam's voters to oppose the divisive politics of BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. Addressing a rally in Bongaigaon, he pledged support for Congress candidate Girish Baruah and demanded accountability from leaders, asking voters to choose change in the upcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Congress leader, on Sunday, rallied against the incumbent BJP government in Assam, defining the forthcoming elections as a crucial vote against policies of polarisation and intimidation.
Addressing voters in Bongaigaon, Kumar expressed confidence that the electorate is ready to shift from the status quo maintained by Asom Gana Parishad's long-held sway in the region for over 40 years.
Kumar criticized the BJP regime for failing to uplift the state's communities, highlighting missed promises, economic decline, and lack of justice for iconic figures such as Zubeen Garg.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Kanhaiya Kumar
- Congress
- Bongaigaon
- BJP
- polarisation
- elections
- AGP
- voter change
- accountability
ALSO READ
Explosive Attack Rocks BJP Worker's Residence in Kathirur
Pakistan trying to influence Assam elections; 11 talk shows saying Cong should win: CM Sarma.
Modi's Assam Rally Marathon: A Push for BJP's Victory
Election Storm in Bengal: TMC and BJP Trade Barbs
Tensions Flare in West Bengal: BJP vs. TMC in Malda Unrest Debate