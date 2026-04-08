Tragic Storm Fatality: CoBra Personnel Loses Life in Jharkhand

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district where Rakesh Kumar, a member of the elite CoBra battalion, lost his life. The mishap occurred as a tree fell on him during a storm at the CRPF camp in Saranda forest's Babudera on Tuesday night.

Kumar, who sustained critical head injuries, was swiftly airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi. Despite the timely medical intervention, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by police authorities on Wednesday.

The late Rakesh Kumar was engaged in crucial anti-Naxal operations in the Kolhan area, demonstrating his dedication and service as part of the CRPF's elite unit. His loss is a tragic reminder of the risks faced by personnel in demanding roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)