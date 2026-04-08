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Tragic Storm Fatality: CoBra Personnel Loses Life in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a storm caused a tree to fall on Rakesh Kumar, a CoBra personnel, leading to severe head injuries. Despite being airlifted to a Ranchi hospital, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. He was part of the CRPF's elite CoBra battalion engaged in anti-Naxal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:23 IST
Tragic Storm Fatality: CoBra Personnel Loses Life in Jharkhand
Rakesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district where Rakesh Kumar, a member of the elite CoBra battalion, lost his life. The mishap occurred as a tree fell on him during a storm at the CRPF camp in Saranda forest's Babudera on Tuesday night.

Kumar, who sustained critical head injuries, was swiftly airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi. Despite the timely medical intervention, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by police authorities on Wednesday.

The late Rakesh Kumar was engaged in crucial anti-Naxal operations in the Kolhan area, demonstrating his dedication and service as part of the CRPF's elite unit. His loss is a tragic reminder of the risks faced by personnel in demanding roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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