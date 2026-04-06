Controversy Surrounds Baramati Bypoll: Congress Calls for FIR in Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash

The Maharashtra Congress has signaled a potential withdrawal from the Baramati assembly bypoll, should a first information report be registered concerning the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe dismissed the notion of an unopposed election and criticized the BJP for its politically "convenient" stance.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting NCP MLA Ajit Pawar, prompting the Congress to field Akash More against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. The Opposition NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have backed an unopposed bypoll, but the Congress remains adamant about contesting it.

Londhe voiced concerns over the conditions surrounding Ajit Pawar's demise, echoing family demands for a probe, and noted unsuccessful attempts by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar to secure an FIR in Maharashtra, achieving success only in Karnataka. Londhe highlighted previous cases where bypolls weren't held unopposed, alleging BJP hypocrisy.

(With inputs from agencies.)