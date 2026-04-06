Reviving the Legacy of Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy: A Philanthropic Pioneer
A new biography of Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy, Mumbai's first Indian Sheriff, revives his forgotten legacy of philanthropy and public service. The work details his impact on infrastructure, education, and healthcare by blending historical narrative with modern audio-visual elements, aiming to inspire today's generation.
- Country:
- India
In a city that often overlooks its foundational architects, a new biography titled 'Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy: The Forgotten Philanthropist of the 19th Century' seeks to restore the memory of a remarkable figure. Authored by Hussain Adamjee Peerbhoy, a great-grandson of Peerbhoy, the book was launched at St. Andrew's Auditorium in Bandra.
Born in 1846 in Gujarat and arriving in Mumbai as a teenager with just five rupees, Adamjee Peerbhoy soon became a formidable businessman and philanthropist. From building the iconic Peerbhoy Palace to pioneering the Matheran Light Railway, his contributions were extensive and multifaceted, yet his name has faded from the public consciousness.
The newly released biography is especially notable for integrating QR codes to provide an immersive historical experience. By combining personal archives with modern technology, it offers a comprehensive look at Peerbhoy's impactful life and underscores the continued relevance of his philanthropic spirit in today's divided world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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