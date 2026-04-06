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Amit Shah Kicks Off BJP's 47th Foundation Day in Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the BJP flag at the Kerala State Committee office for the party's 47th Foundation Day. As part of the election campaign, Shah addressed a meeting in Kattakkada and will hold a roadshow in Harippad. Kerala's Assembly elections are on April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:25 IST
Amit Shah Kicks Off BJP's 47th Foundation Day in Kerala
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah officially launched the BJP's 47th Foundation Day celebrations by hoisting the party flag at the Kerala State Committee office.

The event, hosted at Mararji Bhavan, witnessed participation from numerous party workers and leaders, reinforcing the party's strength in the region. Shah, focusing on the upcoming elections, also addressed a public meeting in Kattakkada constituency.

His visit to Kerala is part of a larger election campaign strategy, which includes a scheduled roadshow later today in Harippad constituency, Alappuzha. With elections to 140 Assembly seats set for April 9, political activities are gaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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