Sunetra Pawar: Continuing the Legacy in Baramati's Bypoll
Sunetra Pawar, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, pledges to advance her late husband Ajit Pawar's developmental legacy in Baramati as she files nomination for the assembly bypoll. Despite personal loss, she promises to prioritize Baramati's growth and maintain administration. Opposition Congress fields Akash More against her.
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In a significant political development, Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, has pledged to carry forward the developmental legacy of her late husband, Ajit Pawar. On Monday, she officially entered the race for the upcoming bypoll in Baramati by filing her nomination papers, accompanied by prominent party leaders and coalition partners.
Describing Ajit Pawar's sudden demise as a 'profound loss', Sunetra assured constituents of Baramati that her commitment to the area's advancement remains steadfast. She emphasized the continuity of developmental projects and reassured the electorate about the sustained administrative discipline, particularly in agricultural and safety sectors.
The bypoll, triggered by Ajit Pawar's untimely death in a plane crash on January 28, sees the Congress fielding Akash More as its candidate. While Congress aims to challenge Sunetra's alignment with the BJP, the NCP has been advocating for an uncontested election. The eventual outcome will be keenly observed when results are declared on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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