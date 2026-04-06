Sunetra Pawar: Continuing the Legacy in Baramati's Bypoll

In a significant political development, Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, has pledged to carry forward the developmental legacy of her late husband, Ajit Pawar. On Monday, she officially entered the race for the upcoming bypoll in Baramati by filing her nomination papers, accompanied by prominent party leaders and coalition partners.

Describing Ajit Pawar's sudden demise as a 'profound loss', Sunetra assured constituents of Baramati that her commitment to the area's advancement remains steadfast. She emphasized the continuity of developmental projects and reassured the electorate about the sustained administrative discipline, particularly in agricultural and safety sectors.

The bypoll, triggered by Ajit Pawar's untimely death in a plane crash on January 28, sees the Congress fielding Akash More as its candidate. While Congress aims to challenge Sunetra's alignment with the BJP, the NCP has been advocating for an uncontested election. The eventual outcome will be keenly observed when results are declared on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)