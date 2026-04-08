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Gujarat BJP Questions Kharge's Apology Delay Over 'Illiterate' Remarks

The Gujarat BJP welcomed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's apology for calling Gujaratis 'illiterate' but questioned the delay in his response. BJP spokesperson Anil Patel highlighted the apology's significance but criticized other controversial remarks made by Kharge in Assam. Kharge issued the apology, stating no intention to insult Gujaratis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:02 IST
Gujarat BJP Questions Kharge's Apology Delay Over 'Illiterate' Remarks
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The Gujarat BJP has welcomed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's expression of regret regarding his contentious remarks calling Gujaratis 'illiterate.' However, the party has raised concerns over the delay in Kharge's apology and questioned further controversial comments made by him in Assam.

Dr. Anil Patel, chief spokesperson of the Gujarat BJP, appreciated Kharge's apology, suggesting it was a positive step forward. Nevertheless, Patel expressed skepticism regarding the timing of the apology, asking why it was not made immediately after the remarks in Kerala, if there was no intention to hurt sentiments.

Kharge's earlier comments during an election campaign in Kerala suggested Gujaratis were being 'fooled' by Prime Minister Modi, sparking a political controversy. Meanwhile, Patel also highlighted another comment by Kharge in Assam equating the BJP and RSS to 'poisonous snakes,' calling for clarification on these words.

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