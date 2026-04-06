Unopposed Traditions Undermined: Congress' Controversial Move in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, political tensions are rising ahead of the Baramati assembly bypoll, as Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat criticized the Congress for fielding a candidate in the traditionally unopposed election.

According to Shirsat, elections following a legislator's death, such as the current scenario with Ajit Pawar's passing, should respect historical unopposed protocols.

Simultaneously, he calls for an inquiry into separate allegations by social activist Anjali Damania, involving Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and godman Ashok Kharat, warning that such accusations could hinder investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)