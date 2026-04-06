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Sunetra Pawar Steps Forward: Continuing Ajit Pawar's Legacy in Baramati

Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader, filed her nomination for the Baramati bypoll, following her husband Ajit Pawar's passing. She aims to uphold his developmental legacy, ensuring progress and safety in Baramati. With emotional support from leaders and locals, Pawar is committed to the constituency's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:06 IST
Sunetra Pawar Steps Forward: Continuing Ajit Pawar's Legacy in Baramati
Sunetra Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar has officially entered the political race by filing her nomination for the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll scheduled for April 23.

Gathered at her side were prominent political allies, including Sunil Tatkare and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, signifying strong support from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Sunetra Pawar aims to uphold the developmental vision of her late husband, Ajit Pawar, whose tragic death necessitated the bypoll.

In an emotional appeal, she urged the electorate to support her candidacy, promising continuous development and safety initiatives for Baramati, particularly focusing on agricultural water supply and women's security. Votes are set to be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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