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Mumbai Indians' Coach Lauds Bumrah's Growth: A Symbol of Dedication and Excellence

Mumbai Indians' bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, commended Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding work ethic and progress during a press conference. He detailed Bumrah's transformation from a teenager to a global icon, shared MI's strategic bowling approach, and praised the role of scouts and young talent in the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:56 IST
Mumbai Indians' Coach Lauds Bumrah's Growth: A Symbol of Dedication and Excellence
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Mumbai Indians' bowling maestro, Jasprit Bumrah, has been lauded for his incredible work ethic and growth, both as a cricketer and individual, according to MI's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. At a pre-match press conference before their IPL 2026 clash with Rajasthan Royals, Mhambrey extolled Bumrah's development from budding star to global sensation.

Mhambrey emphasized the importance of Bumrah's disciplined work in the nets and his ability to adapt strategies learned during practice into games. "In recent years, he's evolved into a phenomenal bowler and an even better individual," praised the coach, who also outlined MI's bowling strategies, including maintaining pressure and exploiting weaknesses.

The coach elaborated on the distinctive challenges posed by different pitch surfaces in Mumbai and Delhi, explaining how MI adapts bowling strategies accordingly. Acknowledging the pivotal role of young talents like Ashwani Kumar and Mohammad Izhar, Mhambrey credited the team's scouts for discovering promising players and stressed the importance of understanding each player's character and needs for better communication and guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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