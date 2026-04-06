BJP's 47 Years: A Journey of Dedication and Vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds BJP workers on the party's 47th Foundation Day for their commitment to public service and good governance. Together with Home Minister Amit Shah, he highlights the party’s core principles, achievements, and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' prioritizing India's progress and cultural revival.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the unwavering dedication of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the party's 47th Foundation Day. Highlighting the BJP's journey as a testament to public service, Modi extended warm greetings to party members nationwide, emphasizing their devotion to good governance.
In a social media post, Modi commended the relentless efforts of BJP workers and reiterated the party's 'India First' principle. He noted their grassroots work to connect people to party ideologies and remembered those whose dedication has shaped the BJP's growth over decades.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also celebrated the occasion, underscoring the BJP's focus on national security, development, and cultural revival. Citing the party's 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last' mantra, Shah emphasized BJP's foundation on serving the nation, tracing its origins to the Jana Sangh and its legacy of leadership.
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